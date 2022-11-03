Pennsylvania lawmakers have called for an audit and review of the rental payments being made by the Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies under an agreement linked to state funding.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Reps. Jim Gregory (R-Blair) and Tim Bonner (R-Mercer/Butler) said they also urged that information be collected about the credits used by the teams to reduce or eliminate their rental payments.

In the release, the lawmakers say that in 1999 the teams agreed to pay the state $25 million in rental payments every 10 years but was that both teams made more than $25 million in tax revenue so they didn’t have to pay rent.

“We need to ensure that the deductions specified in the law against the rental obligations for the use of PNC Park and Citizens Bank Park are financially accurate, as well as determine the economic impact of the baseball clubs on each of their respective economic regions,” Bonner said.

Because the 2022-23 Legislative Session ends Nov. 30, Gregory and Bonner plan to gather support for the proposal and introduce a bill early in the new term to require the audit.