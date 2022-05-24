A Pennsylvania boy was able to reunite with his stuffed toy after it was lost at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.

Apparently, Nathan got separated from his toy, Morton Koopa, Jr. That’s when Morton got to have a fun sleepover at the library.

The library took pictures of Morton’s adventures.

The library said Morton was reunited with Nathan, and Nathan was so grateful that he wrote a special letter to the staff, as a thank you.

Nathan said ‘ Thank you so much for keeping Morton safe and taking such great pictures! I will keep them forever.’