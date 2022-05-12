A Pennsylvania man is under arrest after he admitted to killing his mother to police after a high-speed chase.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that Shane McDevitt, 36, of New Castle killed his mother Cecelia Liposky, 65, after she was found unresponsive at her home.

Police tell news outlets that McDevitt and Liposky were arguing about McDevitt’s drug addiction and that’s when he attacked his mother with a round piece of glass and a hammer to the head.

McDevitt was arrested after a high-speed chase when his mother’s car was reported stolen.

After the high-speed chase is when McDevitt confessed to killing his mother, according to police.

The coroner said Liposky died of blunt force trauma to the head.