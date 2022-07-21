A Pennsylvania man has been charged after he allegedly filmed an underage girl inside South Hills Village.

Multiple news outlets report that Miguel M. Corio Marcos, 23 recorded a 30-second video of a 14-year-old girl trying on clothes in a fitting room of a Hollister.

According to the news outlets, the girl spotted the phone over the fitting room walls with Hollister employees and mall security being notified.

Security told police that Marcos left the mall before they could make contact.

Police were able to get a search warrant for Marcos’ residence but when they arrived they discovered he was committed to UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital.

When asked about the incident at the mall, police say Marcos did not answer any questions about the video and did not acknowledge he was at the mall.

Police tell news outlets that they found the video that matched all the details of the incident.

Marcos was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors and invasion of privacy.