A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun at a Television on Sunday.

WPXI reports that Bernard Davis-Durham, 28, from Pittsburgh, was arrested after police say he assaulted a woman and fired a gun in a house on Quail Drive in Penn Hills.

Police say three children were in the room when Davis-Durham fired the gun.

Davis-Durham is facing charges of endangering the welfare of children, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, simple assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, institutional vandalism, aggravated harassment by a prisoner, person not to possess a firearm and carrying a gun without a license.