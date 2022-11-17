A Pennsylvania man is being charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his father, who was killed, and his brother.
KDKA says that 31-year-old Javon Taylor allegedly broke into his father’s house in Mt. Washington, grabbed a knife, and stabbed his father, 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, and his own brother, who was not identified.
Roebuck died at a local hospital and the other man is in critical condition.
The news outlet says Taylor admitted to stabbing the two men because he was ‘frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette.’
Taylor is in the Allegheny County Jail.