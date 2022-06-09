PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — A Cheswick man is wanted on several charges after allegedly leaving his dog without care for at least three weeks.

A warrant has been requested for the arrest of 23-year-old John Anthony Wells who is being accused of animal cruelty and neglect.

Wells’ whereabouts are currently unknown.

Wells faces two counts of cruelty to animals, two counts of aggravated cruelty, and four counts of neglect according to cbsnews.

The landlord of the residence told police that in February Wells’ had presented his dog as his service animal, according to a criminal complaint.

The landlord also told police that Wells was not seen at the property for three weeks during which time “the animal was left crated in the basement without food or water,” reported cbsnews.

Wells returned home on March 10, and asked the landlord about his mail but did not mention the dog, a criminal complaint indicates according to cbsnews.

“The canine was very emaciated, his fur was matted and stained with urine and fecal matter,” reported an arresting officer.

The dog had since received care at Animal Friends.