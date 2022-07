A Pennsylvania man has been charged after he allegedly threatened to cut the throats of two Walmart store managers.

NorthCentralPA says Kody Allen Hively, 29, of Watsontown was charged with making terroristic threats and harassment after he allegedly told police he threatened to hurt his managers with a knife.

Hively allegedly told other workers he wanted to slit two managers’ throats, cut them with a blade and shoot them.

The outlet reports that Hively was arrested at Walmart during his sift.