A Pennsylvania man allegedly threatened to ‘slaughter the FBI after the FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Adam Bies, 46, from Mercer County, allegedly took to the social platform Gab as user “BlankFocus,” and said, “from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war on us and now it’s open season on YOU.””

Bies also allegedly said “HEY FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I’ll be waiting for you to kick down my door.”

Bies is charged with influencing, impeding or retaliating against federal law officers.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison

Federal agents believed former President Donald Trump violated the Espionage Act when they obtained and executed a search warrant on his Mar-a-Lago estate and found nearly a dozen top secret and classified documents, according to the newly unsealed search warrant and property receipt.