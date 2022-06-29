A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he allegedly took underage girls to a hotel to have sex with them.

KDKA reports that 35-year-old Brandon Johnson from Charleroi added a 12-year-old and two 13-year-olds in group Snapchat and sent them a nude photo and told the girls he would pay them for sex.

Johnson allegedly met the girl at a McDonald’s and took them to a Comfort Inn where he got a room and gave the girls $310.

A hotel employee noticed the girls were underage with Johnson and called officers, the report says.

The news outlet says the girls were able to distract Johnson and got out of the hotel without being harmed.

Johnson allegedly destroyed evidence by blocking the girls on Snapchat and then deleted his own account.

Johnson is charged with kidnapping, trafficking and attempted aggravated indecent assault.