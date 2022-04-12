(WTRF) A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm.

Kelly Gebhardt and Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the bones of the horses.

On scene, it is reported that three dead horses were decomposing, two horses and a donkey had to be euthanized on the spot, and there was no access to food or water for the animals and they were standing in two feet of poop.

News reports say that 43 horses were taken from the farm. Other animals removed were a pg, two donkeys, and a miniature horse.

The investigation is ongoing.