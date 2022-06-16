A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after he allegedly beat his neighbor with a brick.

KDKA says Christopher Perry allegedly lured Jeff Stanley from his house and attacked Stanley with a brick about six or seven times according to Stanley.

The news outlet reports that Stanley has a fractured skull and a brain bleed with 25 or 30 stables and four or five stitches.

Stanley believes that Perry attacked him because of the medicine he’s on after brain surgery

Perry is in jail and was charged with aggravated assault.