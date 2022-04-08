A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he swallowed live ammunition.

Nicholas Rosselle, 33, of Apollo swallowed two live hollow-point rounds according to Kiski Township Police KDKA reports.

Rosselle was not licensed to have a firearm and was taken into custody

Police say that Rosselle was under the influence of drugs and that he resisted officers when they tried to take him to a hospital.

The news outlet reports that Rosselle is facing charges of firearms violations, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.