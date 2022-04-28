Philadelphia police have arrested a man who is accused of at least two sexual assaults, including one reported Sunday aboard a subway train.

Police said Wednesday that 28-year-old Quintez Adams was taken into custody and had been taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Court records did not contain information on an attorney who could speak on Adams’ behalf.

The arrest comes about six months after a rape on a Philadelphia-area commuter train that occurred while other passengers were present.

Transit officials responded then by increasing patrols and highlighting a campaign to remind riders of call buttons on trains.