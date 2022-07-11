A Pennsylvania man has been charged after he allegedly shot and killed seven dogs to death and injured two others.

The ANNA Shelter posted on their Facebook page that a suspect has been charged with 9 felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

KDKA reports that Skyler Martin went to jail after killing seven German Shepherds and leaving two injured.

It’s reported that the dog owners left town and had left the dogs with a family friend.

Martin reportedly said he shot the dogs because they chased kids of a neighbor he knew.

The two injured dogs, Trooper and Honey, are currently being cared for by fosters and are “down the long road of recovery.”