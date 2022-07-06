A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he allegedly choked and assaulted a woman after she asked him to turn down the volume on his radio.

Trib Live says, Lionel Thomas, 59, of Latrobe, was sitting at a picnic table with the woman when she asked him to turn down the volume.

The report says Thomas pushed the woman off the table and began assaulting the woman by choking her and punching her.

Police say when they responded to the scene they found the woman “laying face down on a picnic table gasping for air and in physical distress,’ the news outlet said.

Thomas was charged with aggravated assault, harassment, simple assault, and strangulation.

The woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for his injuries