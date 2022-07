A man in Pennsylvania is dead after an 18-foot boa constrictor-type snake strangled him.

According to WFMZ, Elliot Senseman, 27, of Lehigh County died from brain injuries after a snake wrapped around his neck and cut off oxygen.

The snake was a pet to Senseman, the outlet reports.

It’s also reported that officers arrived and shot the snake, and had Senseman transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The snake also died.