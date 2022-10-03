A 27- year old man has died after he fell from an escalator inside Acrisure stadium, where the Pittsburgh Steelers play.

The man identified is Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca.

The fall occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium and Keane fell about 40 feet

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York’s 24-20 victory over the Steelers.

Paramedics administered care on site before the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter. The man’s identity has not been released.

“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,” the Steelers said in a statement. “We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”

Police have not provided any information on what caused the fall