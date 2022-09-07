A Pennsylvania man has died after he was hit by a train on his dirt bike.

The crash happened in Washington County in Charleroi, and according to KDKA, state police are still investigating what went wrong.

The coroner identified the dirt bike rider as 36-year-old James Gaito of Charleroi.

KDKA reports that witnesses saw the train gate lowered with flashing lights and that Gaito tried to get off the tracks and got struck.

According to the report, this is not the first time someone has been hit on the tracks.