A man faces life in prison in the shooting death of teenager authorities said died trying to protect three young children during an armed robbery 4 1/2 years ago in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The Daily Local News of West Chester reports that jurors in Chester County convicted 28-year-old Ricardo Rivera of second-degree murder and related charges Friday night.

Prosecutors said 17-year-old David Doyle III was trying to protect children having a sleepover in the North Coventry Township apartment in September 2017.

Rivera’s attorney pointed to a witness description that didn’t fit his client and challenged the testimony of prosecution witnesses.