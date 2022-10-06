A Pennsylvania man who has been held in a Russian detention center on a marijuana-related charge is being moved to a labor camp; his family told the Tribue-Review.

Marc Fogel, 61, from Oakmont, was detained at a Russian airport on August 14 when he arrived to teach in his final year at the Anglo-American School.

Fogel allegedly had 17 grams of medical marijuana that was prescribed for his spinal condition.

Fogel was charged with drug smuggling and drug possession and pleaded guilty.

Russia sentenced Fogel to 14 years in a maximum security colony, Trib Live says this is usually a sentence for high-volume drug traffickers or killers.

Fogel’s family has asked for politician’s help and want him to be labeled as ‘wrongfully detained’, which would allow the US government to get involved to secure Fogels release.