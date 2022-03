A Pennslyvania man reportedly turned himself in after hitting a 7-year-old with his car and then leaving the scene while the boy was allegedly playing tag.

26-year-old Allen Csonka was reported to be under the influence of drugs and was speeding when he hit the kid.

WPXI reports that Csonka would pick up the kid and move him from the area and left the scene. The boy had to be taken by helicopter to Children’s hospital in Pittsburgh.

Csonka is currently in the Washington County Jail.