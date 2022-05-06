A Republican candidate for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor is appearing in court on accusations made by his wife that he had been persistently verbally abusive, stalking her at work and keeping her away from family.

The woman obtained a temporary protection-from-abuse order against Teddy Daniels, who’s running for the GOP nomination in this month’s primary.

Daniels has claimed the allegations are unfounded and that he’s the target of “political terrorism” meant to damage his campaign.

A hearing on the protective order was being held Friday morning.