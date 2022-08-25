A Pennsylvania man landed himself in jail after he was allegedly seen turning off a fire truck’s controls and hoses at a fire.

Officials say a small fire happened in Monessen because of a faulty microwave, and during the fire Alexander Doroshkevich showed up “irate” and “belligerent,’ according to KDKA.

It’s reported that Doroshkevich went to the fire trucks and tried to turn off the controls.

The news outlet reports that Doroshkevich was aggressive and allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

There was an attempt to calm Doroshkevich down but police failed and Doroshkevich had to be tasered.

KDKA reported that the family of Doroshkevich said he suffers from mental health issues.

Doroshkevich was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing emergency services.