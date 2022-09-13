A man in Pennsylvania was arrested after he reportedly brought a loaded gun into a Dairy Queen.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WPXI reports that the Delmont Borough Police Department responded to a call of an erratic driver.

That driver, who was reportedly dressed in a rainbow wig and a bright yellow safety vest, allegedly got out of his vehicle with a gun in his hand and went inside a Dairy Queen.

When police arrived, the man came outside, and officers allegedly found a loaded .40-caliber handgun in his pocket and loose ammunition.

The news outlet reports that man told police he was ‘undercover’ and he was trying to ‘restore Trump to President t King of the United States.”

The man allegedly also said he was with a loaded gun to “Kill Democrats and liberals” and to protect himself from “drug traffickers.”

The man was arrested and faces felony charges. A name was not given in the report.