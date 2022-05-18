A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he went to cast his vote on Tuesday.

According to WPXI, 57-years-old David Huff voted at a Castle Shannon polling place and was asked to leave after he was allegedly yelling, filming those voting, and intimidating the workers.

Police arrived and reportedly asked Huff to leave but refused and while resisting cut an officer on her wrist.

Huff was eventually arrested and charged with aggravated assault, election interference, and resisting arrest according to the news outlet.