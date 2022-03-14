A Pennsylvania man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while operating a snowblower.

The incident happened in Westmoreland County over the weekend, according to WPXI.

A 2019 Dodge Ram crossed the street and struck 49-year old Brian Hyde according to the report. Hyde was pronounced dead at the hospital the news outlet reports.

It’s unknown if speed, cellphone use, or the weather caused the incident to happen.

On March 14 an autopsy is scheduled but the results won’t be revealed for a couple of weeks.