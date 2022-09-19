A Pennsylvania man is accused of luring children into his home and keeping them locked inside.

According to WPXI Sean Conboy of South Hills invited two kids under the age of eight inside his home to watch Youtube videos.

It’s reported that once inside, the kids were given tea, and then Conboy took one of the kids into his bedroom and put another kid outside.

The news outlet reports that the other kid was able to get out of the house within 15 minutes.

Conboy was arrested on Saturday but has since been released.