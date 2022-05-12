Pennsylvania police arrested a man who allegedly tortured a woman and held her against her will.

Police in Westmoreland County arrested Zachary Hickman after they responded to a domestic incident.

Police say Hickman made the woman strip naked in front of an open window and would pour cold water over her.

KDKA reports that the woman tried to get away but Hickman would choke her anytime she would try to leave. The woman was eventually able to make it outside and hid in a car until police made it to the scene.