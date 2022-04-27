A Pennsylvania man was arrested for claiming to be a home improvement and general contractor to allegedly steal religious artifacts.

Andrew Clinton, 20, of Pittsburgh charged with multiple burglaries in Allegheny County and is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Pittsburgh police claim Clinton falsely presented himself as a home improvement and general contractor, a landscaper, and HVAC technician, allegedly defrauding victims in the Squirrel Hill area.

During a search of Clinton’s parents’ residence on Pocusset Street, police say they recovered vast quantities of what are believed to be stolen goods, including Judaica, books, portraits and religious relics.

Many of these items have not been reported to police as stolen.