MONROEVILLE, PA (WTRF) — An Allegheny County man was robbed at gunpoint while on his way home and bound with zip ties after leaving his shift at the local mini-mart.

The Monroeville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to solve the gun robbery, kidnapping, and subsequent burglary incident.

The victim told police that he was followed home, robbed at gunpoint, bound with zip ties, and placed in a closet as he entered his home on May 22nd at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The victim said that the robber also stole his keys and cell phone along with his car.

Shortly after within the hour the male was pictured using the keys he stole to enter the mini-mart store where he stole cash from a locked cabinet, a hanging t-shirt, and two plastic containers containing at least twelve strips of Pa Lottery scratch-off lottery tickets.

Monroeville Police Department says the victim’s car and cell phone have been recovered and asks that anyone with information on this incident contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com.