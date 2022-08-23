A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up several places if he didn’t get to speak with country music legend Dolly Parton.

James A. Schroyer, 60, of Bullskin Township, allegedly called 911 and told dispatch that he had explosive devices at the Mt. Pleasant area Sheetz, the Westmoreland County Courthouse, and a Pittsburgh parking lot, according to the Daily Courier.

During the call, Schroyer said he would also let off the devices if he didn’t see Parton’s breast.

Schroyer allegedly gave his address during the call, and police arrived at the location.

The report says when the police arrived, Schroyer came outside with a firearm and a detonator.

Police were allegedly able to apprehend Schroyer was hit with a taser.

Schroyer was arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, eight each misdemeanor counts of terrorist threats and bomb threats, two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, and a single misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.