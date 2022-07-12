In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

An Amazon delivery driver has been accused of defecating in the street, in front of a Pennsylvania man’s home, who said he caught it on camera.

Michael Gunde of Millvale PA told WPXI that his Ring doorbell showed the driver get in front of his house, get out of the truck for a couple of minutes, and eventually threw something into the trash.

Gunde said it was one of the worst things he ever smelled and that his granddaughter got poop on her shoes and tracked it into a car.

Gunde also told WPXI that he caught up to the driver in the neighborhood and asked him to clean up the mess but Gunde said that made things worse with poop getting on his shoes and truck.

Gunde also claims he called Amazon and got the ‘runaround.’

WPXI says they contacted Amazon and the company is looking into the report.