A man in Pennsylvania went viral after he said he consequently ate a whole rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days.

Alexander Tominsky, 31 has been documenting his rotisserie chicken adventure on his Twitter account and decided for his 40th day he was going to invite the city of Philadelphia.

Tominsky posted flyers around the city that read,

‘“COME WATCH ME EAT AN ENTIRE ROTISSERIE CHICKEN. “NOVEMBER 6TH WILL BE THE 40TH CONSECUTIVE DAY THAT I HAVE EATEN AN ENTIRE ROTISSERIE CHICKEN. 12 O’CLOCK NOON. THE CHICKEN WILL BE CONSUMED ON THAT ABANDONED PIER NEAR WALMART. THIS IS NOT A PARTY.”

Hundreds of people showed up at the abandoned pier to cheer on Tominsky.

Tominsky finished his goal of eating rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days.

When asked what his motivation was for putting up the flyer, Tominsky told The Takeout that what he was doing was something ‘really special’ and it was selfish to keep it all to himself.

You can check out the Tominsky’s adventure on his Twitter account, here