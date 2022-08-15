A Pennsylvania man has been charged with sexual intercourse with an animal and cruelty to animals.

Harold Stanley Kenderdine, 66, of Potter County, was allegedly caught on camera by a Blink security camera going into a bedroom and thrusting against the cat., according to NorthCentralPA.

The video also allegedly shows that he pulled out his penis and continued to masturbate before leaving the room.

It’s reported that Kenderdine told police that he did the act because it was ‘just a guy thing’ and he wanted to make his stepson and stepdaughter-in-law angry.

The news outlet also said that Kenderdine told troopers that the cat hair felt good but he didn’t penetrate the cat.