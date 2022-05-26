Police say a man in Washington County is dead after his neighbor came over to his home, shot and killed him while he was mowing his yard.

Pennsylvania state police say 52-year-old Bryce Tacy is accused of killing 44-year-old Jerry Anderson.

News outlets says that Tacy refused to leave the house for about 30 minutes and a SWAT team was called in but officials were able to bring Tacy out of the home.

Officials believe Tacy and Anderson had disputes in the past that lead to the shooting.

According to state police, the gun used was legally owned by Tacy.

The shooting is under investigation by state police and the Smith Township Police Department.