A woman in PA said she was thrown to the ground multiple times because a man wanted to steal her car.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 86-year-old, a woman from Lincoln-Lemington, said Raymond Wilson, her attacker, threw her on the ground and stole her house keys. Once Wilson noticed they were not car keys, he came back pushed the victim down again, and stole her car keys.

According to KDKA, Wilson took the woman’s vehicle and rolled it down the hill of a daycare’s lawn. He would found by police at an intersection over.

The news outlet reports that Wilson might not “be competent enough” for court.