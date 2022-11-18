A Pennsylvania mother is facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly tried to kill her 8-year-old daughter with fentanyl.

KDKA reports that Skye Naggy of Greensburg was involuntarily committed to the Westmoreland Hospital’s behavioral health services on Oct. 25.

According to family members in the criminal complaint, Naggy wanted to get her hands on fentanyl because God told her that she and her daughter were going to die soon and the drug would make it easy on them.

The report says Naggy was released because she told doctors her family was ‘dysfunctional’.

A family member was expected to get custody of Naggy’s daughter but officials could not find the 8-year-old, according to the report.

Police say they found letters saying to drink “the apple juice,” saying, “You are saved come to heaven with mom and God.”

Officials say they found Naggy with her daughter by the Loyalhanna Lake dam with a Bible.

Naggy is facing charges of attempted murder of the first degree, attempted drug delivery resulting in death, attempting aiding suicide, corruption of minors and kidnapping.