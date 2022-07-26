A mother in Pennsylvania is being accused of selling her daughter’s urine and prescription drugs to make money.

KDKA reports that Christine Meadows was already heading to jail on different charges when she gave her daughter her phone when the daughter’s foster parents found disturbing texts on the device.

The phone was allegedly handed over to the police with text showing that Meadows threatened to take away her daughter’s phone if she didn’t urinate in jars for Meadows to sell.

It’s also reported that Meadows sold her daughters Adderall, so much Adderall that her daughter didn’t have enough for herself.

In the text, KDKA reports that Meadows also tried to sell herself for sex.

Meadows is charged with prostitution, drug, and child endangerment counts.