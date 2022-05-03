A 38-year-old woman from Pennsylvania has been charged with shooting her two young sons and her neighbors in Upper Makefield Township.

Trinh T. Nguyen, 38, was taken into custody at 11:30 a.m. May 2, 2022, following the shooting hours earlier at her home in 119 Timber Ridge Road.

She is being charged with three counts of attempted homicide and one count of possession of an instrument of crime. She was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Michael W. Petrucci who denied bail, citing the nature of the offense.

Both kids are being treated at area hospitals with at least one of them in surgery. The neighbor was not injured.

Police say they found out of the situation after they were dispatched to the Timber Ridge Road residence for a report of an armed subject.

There, police said they found out from a 22-year-old victim that Nguyen, his neighbor, handed him a box of photos and asked him to give the box to her ex-husband, who he worked with.

Police say when the victim turned around to face Nguyen, he saw Nguyen pointing a black revolver to his face. Nguyen pulled the trigger two times, but the gun did not fire.

The 22-year-old engaged Nguyen, wrapped her in a bear hug and eventually disarmed her. She ran from the area in a white Toyota Sienna minivan and a BOLO alert was issued to locate her, police said.

At the scene, law enforcement personnel said they were advised that Nguyen lived with two minor children, ages 13 and 9.

A neighbor and a responding Upper Makefield Township Police officer checked the Nguyen residence. Upon entry, both boys were found with gunshot wounds to their heads. Both boys were transported by police and EMS personnel to Saint Mary Medical Center.

Law enforcement said they located her at the United Methodist Church in Washington’s Crossing. She was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center due to the indication that she was under the influence.