Newsroom workers of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette have gone on strike.

After the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, voted on Monday to authorize an unfair labor practice strike against the company, workers from the newspaper went on strike Tuesday.

“The workers who produce the Post-Gazette are taking a stand against the hostile and illegal treatment at the hands of John and Allan Block,” said Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh President Zack Tanner. “We, the workers, are standing together today, ready to fight to win back our contract and work toward signing a new collective bargaining agreement that preserves the Post-Gazette for the Pittsburgh region.”

The Guild said they sent a notice to Post-Gazette management to demand that the company end its illegally declared impasse to contract negotiations, lift the unilaterally imposed working conditions and reinstate the terms of the previous collectively bargained contract, and return to the contract bargaining table to reach a fair contract with the 101 journalists the Guild represents.

The Pittsburgh Post Gazette said they will continue to serve the Pittsburgh community despite the work stoppage and they welcome the workers back at any time.

The strike by newsroom employees is the first in at least 30 years, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.