FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

The state of Pennsylvania is offering a one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with certain minor, non-violent marijuana convictions.

Individuals are eligible only if they have one or both of these convictions in Pennsylvania:

Possession of Marijuana (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31)

(Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31) Marijuana, Small Amount Personal Use (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31I)

The state says the conviction had to have taken place in Pennsylvania, there is no time limit for the age of conviction and people who have additional convictions on their record are not eligible.

The Board of Pardons will accept applications now until September 30.

The Board of Pardons will contact you if follow-up is needed on your application.

October 13: Merit review sessions will be held. During these sessions, the Board of Pardons will decide if you get a public hearing.

December 13 to 16: The Board of Pardons votes on individual cases in public hearings. Chosen applicants do not need to appear before the board for questioning.

Recommendations then head to the governor for a pardon. The governor is not mandated to act in a specific amount of time after receiving the recommendations.

If the governor grants your pardon, you will receive official documentation in the mail, including a:

Letter signed by the secretary of the Board of Pardons

Charter of the pardon with the official Commonwealth seal, signed by the governor and secretary of the Commonwealth

To apply, click here