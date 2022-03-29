A Pittsburgh female police officer is accusing her coworker, a male police officer on the force, of raping her.

WPXI in Pittsburgh says the information came out after the female officer sent an email to the force claiming she was raped by a coworker after partying and drinking.

The news outlet obtained a copy of a court order that the male police officer is barred from having any contact with the female officer which includes ‘restrained from entering the victim’s place of employment.’

The name of the male officer was not given because he has not officially been charged.

The city of Pittsburgh says they will follow the court order.

The judge said in the court order that the female officer is still in danger and is a victim of sexual violence.

The news outlet said the police chief recommended firing the male officer but the public safety director decided against it.