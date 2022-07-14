Two parents in Pennsylvania allegedly beat a 9-year-old after a criminal complainant said the child knocked over motor oil.

KDKA reports that Aaliyah Barnhart and Jordache Larrabee of Westmoreland County have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault on a child under the age of 13.

Larrabee was arrested on May 11 for the alleged beatings. He allegedly took a paddle and struck the child that the kid had to be seen for her injuries.

Barnhart was arrested on Wednesday. The mother allegedly told the child not to tell anyone about the beatings.

The news outlet reports that the child is fine and is recovering from the injuries.