Police say a pizza shop owner in Bucks County killed her partner and co-owner and hid her partner’s body for weeks.

CBS Philly is reporting that Anna Maria Tolomello shot her partner Giovanni Gallina in the head and wrapped his body in a tarp in the master bedroom.

Gallina’s son reported Giovanni missing after Tolomello told the son Giovanni was out of town.

Police showed up at the couple’s home with a search warrant and it is reported that Tolomello told officials she knew why they were there.

The news outlet reports that there was a huge hole next to the home, Bucks County District Attorney said Tolomello was going to dispose of the body something that you would see out of the movies.

Tolomello is facing criminal homicide and other charges.