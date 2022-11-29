Police in Pennsylvania say they have issued an arrest warrant for a man that allegedly shot his wife on an Interstate.

Kevin Crew is being charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms charges by Pittsburgh police.

KDKA reports that Crew and his wife were arguing while driving on the Interstate.

Police say Crew pulled out a gun and shot her in the leg.

The report says that Crew told his wife to keep driving but she stopped the vehicle on the Interstate, got out and Crew left.

The wife was last reported in stable condition.