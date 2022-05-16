State police in Pennsylvania are looking for a man charged with aggravated harassment and resisting arrest.

PA state police say they have a warrant out for the arrest of William Lloyd Aumuller.

While in prison, state police say Aumuller assaulted multiple guards with feces from his toilet and then resisted arrest. At the same time, they attempted to restrain him causing minor injuries to the guards.

Police say Aumuller was released from prison before a warrant was obtained.

A former parole officer told police that Aumuller is homeless and could be in

Philadelphia, Baltimore, or New York City.

Any person with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online