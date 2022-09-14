A former NFL player is currently wanted my the police in Pennsylvania.

According to multiple news reports, Rontez Miles of Forest Hills and current Woodland Hills football coach is wanted by North Versailles Police for aggravated assault and burglary.

Miles allegedly broke into a home, beat a man inside, drug a woman by her hair out of bed, and beat her on the lawn outside the house.

The woman was able to get away, according to police, once she barricaded herself inside the bedroom of her 11-year-old son.

Reports say when police arrived, the stairs in the home, as well as the bathroom and hallway, were “covered in blood,”

The woman allegedly had a swollen lip and eye and may have had a broken nose, among other injuries.

Miles was gone before the police arrived.

Miles played in the NFL for six seasons, all with the New York Jets.