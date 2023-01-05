Local police say they are looking for a suspect that ran off after a traffic stop.

Pennsylvania state police say they observed traffic violations on a Black Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Blvd and California Ave in Pittsburgh.

During the stop, police say the Dodge ran off and eventually crashed. Both the driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and ran according to police.

State police say the males continued down a hill side over route 65 and jumped off a cliff into an industrial park.

The driver continued to run on foot but the passenger was injured, according to police. Troopers say the passenger was treated with first aid until EMS arrived.

Police say the driver is a black male and was wearing all camo, if you have any information call Pittsburgh police at 412-787-2000