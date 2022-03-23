Police officers from Pittsburgh are expected to be fired after the tasing death of Jim Rogers, according to KDKA.

Pittsburgh mayor Ed Gainey and Director of Public Safety Lee Schmidt are expected to announce that five officers will be fired later today.

The fired officers will get the option to retire according to reporter Andy Sheehan.

It’s reported three other officers will need to be retrained if they are to return to the police force

The death of Jim Rogers was ruled an accident by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner in January of this year.

It was reported by Trib Live that Rogers asked for help at least 13 times while in the back of a police car after being tased eight times on October 13, 2021.

Rogers died the day after the arrest.

According to KDKA officers say Rogers became “non-compliant” during the arrest.